‘Let’s get back to business’

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

Independence Township — L. Brooks Patterson served as Oakland County executive from 1992 until his death in 2019.

Now, his daughter Mary Margaret Patterson is looking to continue the family tradition as the Clarkston resident has announced her intention to run for the same position in the 2024 election.

Patterson made it official with a rally July 26 at Deer Lake Athletic Club, an event attended by an estimated 500 people.

“It makes me speechless just to say how much I appreciate tonight,” Patterson said. “It really will give me the energy on the hard days. I’ll think back at what I’m seeing right now and know that you guys have my back when they’re being really mean to me in the paper.”

Patterson went on to say that her father helped her become who she is today.

“Like many of you, I grew up in Oakland County, and I’ve lived every single day of my life in Oakland County, I really didn’t have a choice,” said Patterson. “My roots run very deep in Oakland County, tracing back to a legacy that taught me invaluable lessons about leadership, principles, and the courage to do what’s right even when the odds seem stacked against you. That legacy was my father, L. Brooks Patterson, a man whose vision and tenacity helped to shape the county that we love today.

“Growing up, I was blessed to have a father who not only believed in our county, but believed in it and lived for it every day of his life. I don’t think anybody can ever deny that. He taught me to never shy away from the tough fights, to speak up when something isn’t right, and to always put the interests of the people before all else. These lessons from my father not only prepared me for leadership but also made me realize the importance of serving the community.”

The 46-year-old Patterson is a mother of four, owns and operates a small business with her husband Gary, and is a former Waterford Public Schools teacher.

“Over the past few years, I’ve seen our hard-working families struggle to make ends meet in the wake of tax increases that they feel they have no control over,” Patterson said. “I’ve witnessed reckless spending that’s jeopardizing not only our financial future and AAA bond rating but also the prosperity of generations to come. I’ve watched, with deep concern, the declining standards in our schools, and as you know, I have four children still in school, so this is very important to me, the standards in our schools, the very institutions that should be nurturing the minds that will build our future.

“This is not the Oakland County that my father fought for every single day of his life. It’s not the Oakland County that we deserve, and it is certainly not the Oakland County we should leave for our children. Today, I’m standing up for my family and yours to announce that I am running for Oakland County executive. This isn’t a decision I’ve made lightly. I prayed over it, I thought about it, I asked a lot of questions, I talked to a lot of smart people, and it wasn’t an overnight decision, but I believe it is necessary in order to protect our children’s future.”

Democrat David Coulter has served as county executive since Aug. 2019. Patterson will run on the Republican ticket.

“This will not be an easy fight, but we are stronger together,” said Patterson. “We will steer our county back in the right direction, guided by the pillars that once elevated Oakland County to greatness – fiscal responsibility, transparency, and respect for the individuals and businesses that make up the very fabric of our community. With your help, we will build the largest grassroots organizing effort in Oakland County history, building relationships at the local level with peer-to-peer, neighbor-to-neighbor voter contact efforts that will cut through the noise and lay the groundwork for victory next November.”

Patterson ended by soliciting donations and support for her campaign “so we can take our message directly to the voters.”

The official website for Patterson’s campaign is ElectMaryPatterson.com.

“Let’s write the next chapter of Oakland County’s story, together,” Patterson said. “Let’s get back to business.”

PHOTO: Mary Margaret Patterson, top left corner, poses with her children, nieces and nephews, and their friends at her campaign rally July 26 at Deer Lake Athletic Club announcing her intent to run for Oakland County executive in 2024. Photo: Matt Mackinder