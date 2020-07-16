Letter to the Editor: Aliaga the trustee who listens

Dear Editor,

Jose Aliaga is currently your Independence Township Trustee.

He has been working for you since elected in 2012. Mr. Aliaga has fully supported funding for fire, Oakland County Sheriff services and your vast Parks, Recreation and Seniors programs.

He realizes how important these are to making and keeping Independence Township the great place it is.

Jose Aliaga is for controlled growth. He has spoken to many of you in his door-to-door campaigning. He knows and hears your concerns. After hearing, he immediately goes to work on resolving issues of concern.

Jose Aliaga also remembers when you say “keep Independence Township a green, open-space, bedroom community.”

He examines each proposal and votes with your wishes and the community at large in mind.

Keep Jose Aliaga, the Independence Township Trustee who listens!

Vote for Jose Aliaga, August 4, 2020, for Independence Township Trustee.

Thank you,

Joan and Delbert McCrary

Nokomis, Fla.