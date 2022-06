Dear Editor,

The Clarkston News of June 1, 2022 was thoroughly enjoyed, especially the many articles recognizing the graduating class of 2022.

The included photographs of the students indicate positive vibrancy.

I do sincerely wish positive response from all the graduating students. Today, we need good leaders and leadership. For some, the road of life will be difficult but achievable.

All are wished well as they commence their new life of adulthood.

Sincerely,

Thomas Miscovich

Clarkston