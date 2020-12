Dear Editor,

(In response to the outdoor seating tent on Church Street next to Honcho.)

That looks like (heck) and makes the town look like a junkyard is now moving in. Stop giving in to the restaurant and taking away the old-town look.

Rudy’s did our wedding for us 52 years ago.

The town made us pick them because of the look of their store.

Sincerely,

Larry Swansey

Clarkston