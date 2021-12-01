Letter to the Editor: Enabling the local community

Dear Editor,

I do more than hope for a better future.

I plan to organize a community extracurricular course ranging from philosophy to car maintenance, gardening, to civic engagement.

Our neighbors enjoy a wealth of wisdom and understanding that can help the next generation become self-sufficient and more a part of the community than merely residing within it, to equip any and all citizens to not only help themselves but one another in times of need.

And yes, to navigate the byzantine bureaucracies of taxes, being involved in and understanding your government.

I don’t expect I will have it organized overnight but expect to have more than hoping filling my spare time come the new year!

Sincerely,

Steve Sioma

Clarkston