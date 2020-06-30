Letter to the Editor: Endorsement for Springfield supervisor

Dear Editor,
I enthusiastically endorse Laura Moreau for Springfield Township supervisor. She is a strong, principled leader who has the vision to protect and advance Springfield Township.
As a member of the Springfield Township Zoning Board of Appeals for eight years and the chair of the Dixie Lake Improvement Board for 10 years, I have had the privilege of working with Laura. She is a very knowledgeable, committed and respected public leader.
Laura consistently shows the courage to take on issues in a professional and collaborative way. Laura treats everyone with respect and fairness, she always puts Springfield Township first.
I strongly encourage the residents of Springfield Township to vote for Laura Moreau for Township Supervisor.
Sincerely,
Ginny Fischbach
25-year Springfield Township resident
Chair, Dixie Lake Improvement Board
Previously, Zoning Board of Appeals