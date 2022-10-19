Letter to the Editor: Forward Party

I appreciate your choice to limit letters to the editor, which contribute to the political polarization of our society.

Since the 2020 presidential election, I have been running a Facebook group for my friends and family to encourage political discourse in a rational and respectful manner, which encourages people to work together to the betterment of our society as a whole. Many of my postings explained the need for a viable third part, who would stand in the gap to take back the middle ground.

I was excited when I found the Forward Party, who aims to do just that. They will elect leaders who represent all the people in their jurisdiction, instead of just those from a single party’s perspective.

The Forward Party is led by the former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang and the former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman. They are building a coalition to reunite our country, one community at a time.

I encourage everyone in favor of peace and civility to join the Forward Party. They are right here in Michigan. To join, go to ForwardParty.com/Michigan, and RSVP for an upcoming event.

Not left. Not right. Forward!

Eric J. Smith

Clarkston