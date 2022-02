Dear Editor,

(This letter is really for Jenny Locricchio.)

Thank you, Jenny, for bringing to light the story of Joey’s dad and family (The Clarkston News, January 19, 2022).

Too much talk about Pine Knob Music Theatre has omitted the original Locricchio family history with the venue.

Where would Pine Knob be if it weren’t for them? Pine Knob wouldn’t be!

Our community needs more folks like you to remind us of our past. Bless you, darlin’!

Sincerely,

Judy (Hite) McConnell

Clarkston