Letter to the Editor: Giving thanks for Art in the Village

Dear Editor,

The Clarkston Community Historical Society Board of Directors thanks everyone for another successful Art in the Village.

Our 49th show included a new area of vintage pop-up shops and antiques, as well as a food court and local farm produce. The weather was perfect, and many of our dealers had to restock on Saturday night for the Sunday crowd.

Special thanks go to the following people and businesses for their support: Amy Wilson of our board for her vision to reimagine the show and bring it to life, City of the Village of Clarkston DPW employees Jimi Turner and Carson Danis for their hard work and positive attitudes, Yellow Dog Marketplace for connecting us to many of our vintage vendors, Vista Springs at Trillium Village Senior Care for providing our artist shuttle, Costco in Auburn Hills for providing free bottled water, TNR Dumpster Service, Diehl’s Cider Mill, and Boy Scout Troop #199 for emptying our trash cans all weekend.

Of course, none of this would be possible without our volunteers and the customers who came out to support our great artists and pop-up vendors.

Proceeds from Art in the Village support the Clarkston Heritage Museum, so again, thanks for everyone’s support.

Sincerely,

Toni Smith

Director, Clarkston Heritage Museum