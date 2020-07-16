Letter to the Editor: Governor Whitmer, Michigan can’t afford another shutdown

Dear Editor,

The state of Michigan has made unprecedented sacrifices these last four months.

We were told to stay home for nearly three months, and businesses were ordered to shutter their doors. Due to this economic shutdown, many businesses are now closed permanently. These businesses include restaurants, gyms, retail stores, and more.

Michigan has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, reaching nearly 24% unemployed in April.

Despite all of this hardship we have endured, what Michigan did worked. We avoided the hospitals being overrun, and Michigan successfully bent the curve. At one point, Michigan was noted as one of the states to contain COVID by the organization Covid Act Now.

Even during this current surge of cases, Michigan hasn’t seen the exponential growth that Florida, Texas, and Arizona are all facing.

It’s important to note, that while Michigan hasn’t seen exponential growth, we have seen a slight bump in cases. This has worried Governor Whitmer, and caused her to state that a second shutdown is possible. A shutdown that would see auto plants, in person dining at restaurants, retail stores, and more close.

Governor Whitmer has done a great job handling the COVID crisis, but a second lockdown would cripple Michigan.

It’s the parties, not the businesses

A second lockdown would punish the businesses, businesses that have mostly been following protocol.

I was up north over the weekend, and nearly every business required masks for entry. I was also asked to use hand sanitizer as soon as I walked in. The businesses are doing the right thing. The people aren’t.

It seems to me that the overwhelming amount of COVID exposure occurs at large gatherings and parties. There was a large party at Torch Lake over the weekend which exposed several people. There was a party in Saline over the holiday weekend that exposed over 50 people.

Have there been any recent cases at hair salons? At restaurants? At retail stores? Not that I’m aware of.

The problem is people are stupid and don’t know how to be smart. The problem isn’t the businesses. The businesses are doing the right thing.

A second lockdown should only occur if hospitals are overwhelmed

The costs of a second lockdown are huge, and therefore should only be implemented if hospitals have a possibility of being overwhelmed.

As of now, hospitals in Michigan are nearly empty and they have seen no major increase of hospitalizations of late. Implementing a second large scale lockdown should only occur if our healthcare system is on the verge of collapse, and right now it isn’t.

In conclusion

Overall, I support Governor Whitmer.

She has done a great job and has been intelligent, effective, and strong.

However, shutting down the state again should be the last resort. The costs of a second shutdown are strong. A second shutdown could shutter more businesses. A second shutdown could destroy more livelihoods. A second shutdown could also have political consequences for the Democratic Party in Michigan, considering we are only 100 or so days away from the election.

The costs of a second lockdown could be at the top of voter’s minds in November.

So I ask Governor Whitmer, to please not put Michigan into a second lockdown unless our healthcare system is on the verge of collapse.

Shutdowns should be the last resort.

Sincerely,

Nathan Clark

Clarkston High School, Class of 2021