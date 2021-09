Dear Editor,

I would like to express my profound gratitude for all the birthday greetings for my 90th birthday that I received.

I was overwhelmed by the response from the community to an announcement in the paper and on Facebook from so many people who made the time and effort to express “Happy Birthday” to someone who is unknown to most of the community.

Thank you to everyone who helped make the day very special.

You can never know how special you made me feel.



Sincerely,

Marian Lohff

Clarkston