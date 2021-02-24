Letter to the Editor: Gratitude for Clarkston schools staff

Dear Editor,

We want to give a big thank you to Wes Goodman and his staff at the Clarkston Schools Facilities Department!

I contacted Wes by email about the problem the unplowed sidewalk on East Church Street caused students and residents trying to walk down the street. Within minutes, he responded to me acknowledging the issue and by the time I poured myself a cup of coffee, members of his crew were clearing the sidewalk!

Thanks, guys! Just another example of the supportive community we live in.

Sincerely,

Paul Sabbag

Clarkston