Letter to the Editor: Grieving process made easier

Dear Editor,

This past January, we suffered a devastating loss through the sudden death of a beloved family member.

Important decisions needed to be made quickly and we entrusted Wint’s Funeral Home in Clarkston to help us navigate through the haze.

A gracious Bryan greeted us at the door and went over the details with us, answering every question that we had. The funeral director, a young and charismatic member of the Wint family, Andrew, promised us the service would be everything we could wish for, and he kept his word.

We celebrated LM’s life – wore bright colors and played Motown music from our college years. The service was set up to be COVID-compliant and all rooms were made available to us.

As we grieve, we forget the toll it takes on those who make mortuary science their profession and who oftentimes grieve right along with us.

I know that I can speak for my entire family in saying that we are extremely grateful that Andrew Wint had chosen to follow in his family’s footsteps. He is an extraordinary individual.

Thank you, Andrew, for all that you are and all that you do and for being there for us in our moments of darkness.

You are a treasure.

In gratitude,

The family of LM Thomas lll