Letter to the Editor: Hoping for return of garbage cart

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter asking for a little simple mercy on behalf of my husband who is 76 years old and one-handed.

We live down a 700-foot driveway off Clarkston Road. Thirty years ago, he built a two-wheel garbage cart to pull behind the car as a means to get the trash out to the road each week.

Today, somebody removed the trash and stole the cart. This is so disappointing to him at his age and with his disability.

We are just asking whoever took it to please have the mercy and kindness to quietly return it to where you found it.

Thank you,

Sheri Griffith

Clarkston