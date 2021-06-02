Letter to the Editor: Inspired by CCS staff, students

Dear Editor,

In a difficult year, thank you to our inspiring children, youth, educators, and administrators!

The 2021 Clarkston Area Assistance (CAYA) Youth Recognition Program recognized and celebrated 66 Clarkston-area children and youth, from Young Fives to grade 12 for working on their own well-being (personal growth) and/or for demonstrating their concern for the well-being of others.

These children and youth are an inspiration to all of us!

This year with the traditional large-scale Youth Recognition Ceremony out of the question, the program was reimagined as meaningful and memorable small-scale youth recognition ceremonies held at each Clarkston Community School, including the Clarkston Virtual Academy. The ceremonies included honorees, nominators, and school administrators, and ranged from being in-person to virtual, with opportunities provided to include families and guests.

A sense of joy and pride was felt by all, as an affirmation based on the nominator’s words was read aloud for each honoree. Personalized certificates from dignitaries were received by honorees.

The Youth Recognition Program Committee has many to thank, beginning with Mary Ellen Rowe, CCS director of marketing and community relations, for her interest, support, and engagement in reimagining the 2021 Youth Recognition Program.

Second, we thank the nominators who submitted the heartfelt nominations.

Finally, the committee would like to personally thank each CCS building principal for planning and implementing unique and extraordinary ceremonies at his/her school: Brian Adams, Kim Fletcher, Nathan Fuller, Matthew Gifford, Glenn Gualtieri, Jennifer Johnson, Jodi Yeloushan, Gary Kaul, Gary Bigger, Adam Kern, Elizabeth Walker, and Kenneth Janczarek.

It is the inspiring CCS educators and administrators whose continued support and commitment make the Youth Recognition Program possible!

Sincerely,

Youth Recognition Program Committee

Clarkston Area Youth Assistance