Letter to the Editor: Is Main Street a dangerous road?

Dear Editor,

Yes. 30 mph is too fast for ALL motorized vehicles for several reasons:

1. The intersection of M-15 and Miller has a very short, almost shared left turn lane with M15 and Clarkston Rd. Very tricky spot when busy; lots of ‘close calls’ and accidents there.

2. Main street through town has beautiful, historic residences. I have been through many small towns similar to Clarkston that have a 15 mph speed limit. Why not here? I enjoy taking the time to look at the lovely homes along the way, as I’m sure many people do. Slowing down for a few minutes will not affect your commute time. If it does, leave earlier.

3. Downtown has parking on both sides of the road, which limits sidewalk views of people about to cross in the crosswalks, especially by Depot Rd. Cars zooming through there at 30 mph don’t have enough time to react if someone steps out on the street. I personally go about 20 mph through downtown, because I think it’s a more reasonable speed, plus, I like to see the town as I drive through it.

There are plenty of areas on M15 that are wide enough and less populated to justify a higher speed limit, however from Miller or even Bluegrass to Waldon should be less than 30 mph. It would be safer for motorists and pedestrians, and would certainly create a more pleasant atmosphere than having vehicles whizzing through our “quiet” small town. I know many might say, “In big cities, downtown speed isn’t an issue and people deal with it.” True. But we aren’t New York. We are Clarkston.

Sincerely,

Kara Fuller

Clarkston