Letter to the Editor: Keeping kids warm

The Clarkston Rotary last Saturday invited 400 Clarkston school children to our annual Shoes for Kids program.

Over 320 volunteers worked over four days to collect donations and distribute new shoes, winter boots, hats, and gloves to the invited children.

In addition, I have received a request from the Clarkston Community Schools for new or gently-used children’s and adult coats and snow pants for children in need.

There is a need at Renaissance High, Clarkston Junior High, Sashabaw Middle School and also at the lower grades for kids’ coats.

Please ask your family, friends and neighbors to look through the coat closets and donate what coats they can.

Spenser Realty, located at 5916 S. Main Street in Clarkston, will be accepting the new or gently used coats (kids to adults on behalf of the Rotary Club of Clarkston and Clarkston Community Schools.

The Clarkston schools will be distributing the coats as needed to the appropriate Clarkston school.

Contact me and I will help determine the best way to deliver them to the Clarkston schools.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 248-561-8523.

Thank you,

Joel DeLong

Rotary Club of Clarkston

Shoes for Kids program chair

PHOTO: This is just a portion of the shoes and boots the Rotary Club has collected so far this season. Photo: Joel DeLong