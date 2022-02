Dear Editor,

Regarding patching of Clarkston Road and M-15, installing drains there and such…

Those mud puddles and associated pot holes are in the Historic District and as such are protected.

Repairing them will require extraordinary will on the part of several City of the Village commissions and boards.

These things just can’t be rushed willie nillie. A little short-time inconvenience is negligible in the interest of posterity.

Sincerely,

Rob Namowicz

Clarkston