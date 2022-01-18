Letter to the Editor: Looking for more Clarkston history

Dear Editor,

I read Messrs. Haven and Fisher’s pieces in the January 12 edition of The Clarkston News, each briefly addressed portions of Clarkston’s history going back to the 1830s.

I found the information fascinating.

I also read Don Rush’s editorial, wherein he requests more input from the community. OK, here is my suggestion.

I would like to see more info about Clarkston’s history. It would be great if it were a regular section of The Clarkston News. It would not have to be lengthy, just provide some details about early settlers, their lives and other developments. I am sure that there are many folks who could contribute to helping us understand Clarkston’s history better.

Thank you for The Clarkston News, it is one of the few things in my mailbox that I look forward to receiving.

Sincerely,

Ron DeLorme

Independence Township