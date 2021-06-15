Letter to the Editor: Lovely tribute for former fireman

Dear Editor,

This letter is really to the Independence Township firemen.

So many thank yous for the beautiful, thoughtful, loving memorial service you created last week for Chief Gar Wilson.

He was such an incredible man who gave us his all – his time, his help his love and concern, and birth of our Depot Park.

Your love and care, planning and presentation that honored this incredible man was way “above and beyond the call of duty.”

Gar most certainly deserved the loving tribute you made for him.

Thank you ever so much for your beautiful memorial service to this unique, loving man.

Sincerely,

Judy McConnell

Clarkston