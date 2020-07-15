Letter to the Editor: Main Street traffic has always been a problem

Dear Editor,

This has been discussed for at least the last 50 years, if not longer. It was part of the reason for establishing the city’s historic district in the 70’s and becoming a city in 1992. It was again discussed by the city’s Planning Commission at their July 6, 2020 meeting. Some of the suggested possibilities are in the meeting minutes although there are many more considerations, few of which have ever been acted on by the city.

It is a shame that it seems we have to injure a lot more people, or kill someone, before safety becomes a consideration, not to mention the cost to repair or replace property that has been damaged by vehicles leaving the roadway.

Sincerely,

Cory Johnston

Clarkston