Letter to the Editor: Moraco the right choice

Dear Fellow Community Members,

We would suggest you check out the Facebook page for Sam Moraco Independence Township Trustee for more information about him.

Moraco, a citizen of the community for over 20 years, has given his time and talents to make Independence Township a better place. Sam wants to protect the rural character of the community – the reason many of us moved to Independence Township.

Sam has been a member of the Independence Township Planning Commission for over 15 years. He is knowledgeable about the current 2030 plan for the township. Through classes, he became a master community planner in 2005.

He helped create the Independence Township greenways plan and spear headed the revitalization of Dixie Highway, He worked with the township to enlarge the senior center and keep costs down through his network of tradespeople. He was there to help the Clarkston Family Farm when they were ready to open and needed some extra work.

He just completed the work on the Village of Clarkston offices that had been planned for years but with Sam’s help got the job done.

Sam has led the efforts of Preservation Clarkston to keep the Bailey Home, one of the most historic homes in the township. He is a mentor to the Construction Tech classes at Clarkston High School and helps the kids of the community learn construction skills on many of the public buildings.

Sam continues to be a citizen servant to his community and recognizes the need for protection and preservation of the rural character of the township. He also served in the military and lives with his family in one of the oldest homes in the township that he preserved.

We ask you to vote for Sam Moraco for Independence Township Trustee.

Sincerely,

Joette & Bill Kunse

Independence Township