Letter to the Editor: Moreau a leader for Springfield

Dear Editor,

This letter is in support of Laura Moreau for Supervisor of Springfield Township.

I have served on the township board with Laura for the past 12 years. During that time. I have witnessed her dedication to the Township. Her last 12 years, besides being an outstanding clerk, have been spent working to make Springfield Township a better place for all our residents.

She has a commitment to seeing Springfield grow while working tirelessly to maintain the rural character that makes Springfield so special.

Laura is a dedicated and knowledgeable professional who as supervisor will continue to see that the residents have a fiscally sound government, great public safety, and superb recreational opportunities.

I cannot say enough about her strong qualities and urge all residents to vote for her as supervisor on August 4.

The township cannot help but to be a better place with her in the lead.

Sincerely,

Judy Hensler

Springfield Township Trustee