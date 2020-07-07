Letter to the Editor: Moreau boasts integrity and purpose

Dear Editor,

Springfield Township neighbors, please join us in our whole hearted endorsement and full support of Laura Moreau as the next township supervisor of our community.

As longtime elected township officials, we have worked closely with Laura over the last 12 years while she has served as our clerk.

Her work has demonstrated her complete passion, dedication, and commitment to making Springfield Township a great place to live, work, and play.

Laura’s vision for a well-preserved natural environment while allowing for continued progress and growth has served, and will continue to serve, the residents of Springfield Township with integrity and purpose.

She is, above all, the most qualified of the candidates for the township supervisor’s position.

Please join us by voting Laura Moreau for Springfield Township Supervisor on August 4!

Sincerely,

Denny Vallad, Trustee (32 years)

Jean Vallad, Park Commissioner (28 years)