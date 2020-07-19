Letter to the Editor: Moreau will keep Springfield Township the way it is

Dear Editor,

We are voting for Laura Moreau. We believe she will try her best to maintain Springfield Township the way it is – a peaceful, quiet and nature-oriented community.

I believe the other candidates will allow rampant development with no concerns for the environment.

We love Springfield Township and do not want it to go the way White Lake has and the way Clarkston is going.

I watched White Lake turn from a peaceful, rural community to one with serious overdevelopment and the congestion and crime that comes with it.

I do not want that to happen to Springfield Township.

I do not want Meijer, Walmart or similar to change the wonderful character of Springfield Township the way they did to White Lake.

Regards,

Shirley Brockton

Springfield Township