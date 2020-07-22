Letter to the Editor: Positive change to Springfield with Smith

Dear Editor,

I understand my friend David Smith is running for supervisor of Springfield Township.

I have known David since he was a baby. David is the fifth generation of his family to serve the people of Springfield Township.

David grew up on a farm, the Voorhees-Field Farm, with his parents, Jerry and Elaine (Field) Smith, and he worked on his grandfather’s beef, dairy and crop farm.

David is honest, loyal and trustworthy.

If you are ready for change and new beginnings, vote for David Smith on August 4, 2020.

You won’t be sorry.

Sincerely,

Donna Donner

Keego Harbor