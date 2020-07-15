Letter to the Editor: Selfish displays at Everest graduation

Dear Editor,

I just saw photos & article about the Everest graduation.

As a nurse of 40+ years (and still working at the DMC), as well as being a Clarkston resident for 12 years, I was horrified and appalled that the students were all together with not a mask in sight!

It’s great that two of the awards speakers were so eloquent about being ‘ready for real life in these uncharted waters’ and their responsiveness — sadly what I saw was selfish disregard for each other and their families and loved ones.

Exposure to COVID-19 is possible for everyone.

Thank you for your attention.

Sincerely.

Joette Lambert

Clarkston