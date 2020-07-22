Letter to the Editor: Springfield has strong advocate in Smith

Dear Editor,

My son, David Smith, is running for Springfield Township Supervisor.

David grew up on our family farm and has deep roots in Springfield Township.

He will be the fifth generation of our family to serve the people of Springfield since 1837.

If you value knowledge, dedication, fiscal responsibility, common sense and work ethic, you’ll want to vote for David Smith.

David stands for the people. He’s the “New Generation of Leadership.”

Vote David Smith for Springfield Township Supervisor on August 4.

Sincerely,

Elaine Field Smith

Davisburg

Former Springfield Township Trustee

Davisburg Cemetery Sexton

Legislative Aide, 44th District