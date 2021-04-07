Letter to the Editor: Thankful for all staff, volunteers

Dear Editor,

While many of us have shown our appreciation for the many people named “first responders,” we may have missed out recognizing so many others who are deserving.

For example, what about the Clarkston Community Schools staff and volunteers? After they operated without an official superintendent for about a year and coped with illnesses affecting key staff for another year, they have had to react to the challenges of the pandemic, which affected every facet of their operation – including the feeding and clothing (thanks to the Rotary) of many of our needy neighbors.

Then, we have the Clarkston Independence District Library staff and volunteers, whose flexibly and cautiousness have provided and managed to continue serving our community.

Undoubtedly, there are many others who deserve our thanks.

We should be thankful to live in such a community!

Sincerely,

Tom Stone

Clarkston