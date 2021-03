Dear Editor,

Sherman Publications, Inc. (publisher of The Citizen and The Clarkston News) is to be congratulated for the “Mangia” section of the newspapers.

Restaurants need our support in these very difficult times.

Having a section in the paper highlighting restaurants was a great idea. Having it in color certainly draws attention to it!

Thank you for supporting the community.

Sincerely,

Jan Tait

Groveland Township