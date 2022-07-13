Letter to the Editor: Thumbs up for Brown

We have a most important choice in the August 2 primary election.

It’s not a year for the presidential election, and I’m not talking about the race for governor. I am talking about the race for Independence Township supervisor.

The election will have an immediate and direct effect on our daily lives.

We have four well-qualified candidates for supervisor.

I regret that all four candidates cannot be elected, but a choice must be made.

I find Paul Brown to be the most qualified to be the next supervisor of Independence Township.

Gerald McNally

Retired Judge, 52-2 District Court