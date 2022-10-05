Letter to the Editor: Vote Need, McGinnis

Experience, integrity and commitment to our local community are three important credentials to be on the Clarkston School Board.

Greg Need and Cheryl McGinnis have demonstrated all of those qualities during their years of service on the current school board.

I have known Greg Need for many decades since we attended and graduated from Wayne State University. During those many years, I have consistently been impressed with his knowledge and ability to work with people of all backgrounds.

Greg has exceptional professional qualifications as a municipal attorney for several communities which brings much added value to his position on the current school board.

Cheryl McGinnis received the 2021 President’s Award of Recognition from the Michigan Association of School Boards, one of only 120 people in our state to have received the award since 1990. She is a proven leader and team player.

Given the many challenges of operating a school district, our community has been extremely well-served by having Greg and Cheryl as members of the Clarkston School Board.

Please vote for Greg Need and Cheryl McGinnis to keep Clarkston Community Schools at the high educational level the district has achieved.

Henry S. Woloson

Independence Township