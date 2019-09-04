Library budget hearing

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

CLARKSTON INDEPENDENCE

DISTRICT LIBRARY

The Clarkston Independence District Library Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed library budget for the fiscal year January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 at the Clarkston Independence District Library located at 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346, on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The property tax millage rate proposed to be levied to support the proposed budget will be a subject of this hearing. A copy of the budget is available for public inspection at the Clarkston Independence District Library, 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI, during business hours.

The Clarkston Independence District Library Board will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon 5 days notice to the Library Board. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Library by writing or calling the following: Julie Meredith, Library Director, 6495 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI 48346, (248) 625-2212.