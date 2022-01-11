Library getting tech upgrade

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

The Clarkston Independence District Library is starting a new program called “Meet Your eLibrary” that will prompt the extensive eResources available through the library.

As libraries are no longer warehouses where store books are stored, they instead have become a portal to multiple types of media.

To kickstart this new initiative, the local David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation provided a $5,000 grant to the Friends of the Clarkston Independence Library to help support this project.

“We are living in the Information Age where the amount of data being produced is increasing exponentially,” said Henry Woloson, president of the David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation. “Just as individuals needed to learn how to utilize machines during the Industrial Age, we need to better manage tools like computers and smartphones which enable us to access the growing amount of data available in the Information Age. Libraries, in particular the Clarkston Independence District Library, provide access to vast amounts of on-line data through eResources. Our CID Library offers the ability to use several streaming services which can be accessed from home, school, work or anywhere you can make the connection.

“The David W. Elliott Memorial Foundation was pleased to partner with the CID Library to promote these eResources by providing a grant which will be used to encourage residents to utilize these services.”

David W. Elliott was an innovative business owner. The “Meet Your eLibrary” program will, hopefully, help educate future innovators by providing better access to a wealth of online data available through the library.

David Silberman, business and marketing librarian at CIDL, explained each month, the library will spotlight a different electronic resource to encourage patrons to explore and complete a related activity.

“Patrons will log their activity through the Beanstack mobile app, the same app that patrons use for our summer reading program, to be entered into a monthly raffle drawing,” said Silberman. “Each month, an iPad will be given away, along with various other themed gift baskets to go along with the month’s featured resource.”

Silberman added the new program’s benefits are endless.

“The primary goal is to reach new patrons and increase awareness and use of library’s resources for new and existing patrons alike,” Silberman said. “Especially during a pandemic, we want to let the community know they can still access tons of great eBooks, eAudioBooks, and movies safely and conveniently.”

As times change, so, too, must libraries. Silberman said that is happening in Clarkston, too.

“Since the emergence and expansion of the internet into all facets of our daily lives, I have heard people proclaim libraries are ‘dying out,’” he said. “What I’ve found is exactly the opposite. Libraries have leaned into technological advances and have, in fact, adapted as well as any profession to provide more innovative services. When the pandemic started, our director Julie Meredith and our board insisted the focus should only be about what we can do rather than on limitations or frustrations. That positive attitude and quick adaptation let us continue service the community with minimal disruptions.”

For more information, visit cidlibrary.org as well as the library’s social media pages.