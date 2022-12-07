Lights parade, market on tap for this Saturday

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Staff Writer

This Saturday, the holiday spirit will be alive and well in Clarkston.

The annual Holiday Lights Parade, put on by Clarkston High School Team RUSH 27 Robotics Team, will close the night with the inaugural Clarkston Christmas Market kicking off the day downtown at Depot Park.

Both events are free to the public.

Full of fairy tale charm, patrons will be able to drift amongst tents at the market from 4:30-8:30 p.m. presenting an array of gifts while kids can sit with Santa and review their Christmas wishes with him in the gazebo. Photo opportunities with Santa and in the historical Clark sleigh will be available. Children can participate in games, crafts and letter writing to Santa, all free of charge.

A Christmas truck filled with the letters written for Santa will be at the ready for transport to the North Pole. To add to the atmosphere, those attending will be cheered by a variety of Yuletide entertainment, from carolers to Christmas characters who will be strolling in the park.

“People of all ages can enjoy the warm atmosphere of a Christmas market right in our own little town,” said Clarkston City Council member and market co-chairperson (with Amy Wilson) Laura Rodgers. “In addition, they can enjoy creations available from pop-up shops prepared specifically for the Christmas holidays. Everything from hats, mittens, small gift items, charming fashion and accessories, and sweets, to hot chocolate, maple syrup, honey, jams, mochas, and teas will be available for purchase. Real pine wreaths and trees that will leave your home smelling wonderful will also be available for purchase. Even our fur babies will not be left out as gifts for holiday pet giving needs can be found at the market.

“To round out the evening, a bonfire will allow both young and old to enjoy the warmth of the fire while snacking on s’mores. There are a few more surprises in store for those that come to visit the market.”

The parade, which runs from Renaissance High School to Calvary Lutheran Church, starts at 6 p.m. with the theme of “Gingerbread All the Way.”

Registration and more information for the parade is available online at teamrush27.net/community/holiday-lights-parade.

There is a $100 prize for the best Clarkston schools group. Judging starts at RHS at 4:45 p.m.

“I am excited to see the T-shirt robot back on the float leading Santa’s sleigh and to see what others will do with the theme,” said CHS junior Charlie DeKoninck.

“I am excited to see the whole Clarkston community come together and have a fun time with the parade,” added CHS sophomore Finn Berard.

Team RUSH coach Kyle Hughes said she is looking forward to seeing all her students’ hard work coming to fruition.

“I think this theme could be a very fun way to be creative,” Hughes said. “I love seeing the floats that use moving parts and have really helped the kids learn a little science and math behind what they are doing.”

Memories of the parade are also part of what makes the event special, especially this time of year.

“I thought the freezing cold being outside was a lot more fun than I thought it would be,” DeKoninck said, while junior Luke Jeung shared his memory was “the camaraderie of being together in the cold.”

“As a student, the favorite part of the parade was crowd control, getting to watch the parade on Main Street,” noted now-mentor and 2015 graduate Andrew Luchenbach.

“My favorite memory is running ahead of the parade and watching the veterans start the parade,” said Hughes. “It is such an amazing experience to hear the veterans in unison with the flag in the dark as they march up the hill into Clarkston. It gives me goosebumps each year. Then, I move to Main Street and all the sights and sounds are amazing. It really moves me to see the little kids excited for the parade to start. I feel very blessed to be a part of such an amazing event. Another favorite memory was when we had the theme ‘Robots Invade the Holiday Parade.’ My heart was full seeing all these little robots everywhere.”

Needless to say, the parade is a must-see for the community.

“Since there are only two parades in the community and is the second largest (4th of July parade the largest), these are the only two events where the entire community comes together,” said Team RUSH in a combined statement. “It is for everyone, young and old. It is also a chance to highlight the clubs and activities in the community that many people are not aware of.

“We also think that having a theme is also a cool part of the parade, each year being different and allowing for some creativity. Many parades don’t do that, and we feel it is very special.”

PHOTO: The last entry in the 2021 Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade with a few favorites, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. File photo: RUSH Photo Team