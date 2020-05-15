Lil’ Peoples’ Place opening May 18 for essential worker families, June 1 to all

Lil’ Peoples’ Place will be re-opening to essential worker families on Monday, May 18.

As long as no other extensions are made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the center will then open to any families in need on June 1.

“We are in the process of getting LPP completely prepared this week for opening,” reads a statement from Lil’ Peoples’ Place. “We have cleaned the building top to bottom, have completed staff training on the pandemic, and have prepared the classrooms.”

When entering the building, children will need to immediately have their temperature checked. Parents/guardians will be required to wear a facial covering at drop off to staff at the main door. The center will not allow parents/guardians into the building at this time.

There will only be about two children in each of the younger classrooms, and 2-5 in the older classrooms through the end of May, and the center will limit contact of children and staff.

“We will utilize some staff solely for cleaning and some solely for helping the control of child to child contact and comfort as we ease back into normalcy,” continued the statement. “We will routinely clean and sanitize all surfaces throughout the building and playgrounds. We will also require classrooms to set up bins for individual children to play with and we will section off table space for meals and play. We ask that no classrooms use dress-up at this time. We will also limit toys in each classroom to monitor play and cleanliness.

“We will also utilize the playgrounds. We will limit the number of children out at one time but with the weather taking a turn for the better, we hope to have lots of outdoor play time. Please dress your children accordingly.

“We have bagged up all extra clothes and nap belongings to send home. We ask that you bring in extra clothes (for the upcoming season) and nap items only.”

The statement concluded, saying, “We want to keep LPP open and operating in the safest way possible as we navigate this uncharted territory.”

“We have been working closely with LARA and the CDC to make sure we are covering all areas thoroughly and making this process run as smoothly as possible for the children.”