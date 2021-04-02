Linda Johnson, 72

Linda Eileen Johnson, of Grayling, formerly of Clarkston, passed away March 29, 2021 at the age of 72.

Beloved wife of William David Johnson (Dave) for 55 years. Loving daughter of Jesse and Ruth Prieto. Loving daughter-in-law of Doris Ruby Johnson and the late Reverend Doyle Johnson. Loving mother of Karen Linn Johnson (Ken Speck), Lori Eileen Johnson (Eduardo) Quintana, David Jesse Johnson, Tina Yvonne Johnson (Derek) Davis. Proud grandmother of Anthony Ryan (Elise) Quintana, Lorenzo Eduardo Quintana, Keanu MacKenzie Quintana, Cody Allan Boone, Zachary David Johnson Proud great-grandmother of Naomi Jade Quintana. Dear sister of Shari (Kevin) Keating, Lois (Michael) Stephens, Diana (Ted) Lindeberg and the late Jessie Woody.

Linda retired from General Motors. She enjoyed spending time with and taking care of her family and fur babies. She loved sewing and crafts, shopping, and enjoyed listening to her husband play music. Linda was an active board member with her husband Dave at Open Mic Productions in Comins, Mich.

Linda was loved and adored immensely by her family and friends.

Friends may visit Thursday, April 8 from 4-9 p.m. at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Private funeral service Friday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment at Ottawa Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Susan G. Komen Foundation.

