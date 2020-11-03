Local appointee

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that Emily Cord-Duthinh, of Clarkston, has been appointed to the state’s Environmental Permit Review Commission.

She is appointed for a term starting October 30, 2020 and expiring August 28, 2024.

She succeeds Jamie Buckingham, whose term expired August 28, 2020.

Cord-DuThinh is an adjunct professor at the University of Detroit Mercy.