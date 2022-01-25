Local biz gives back to Michigan charities

Clarkston-based Chase Plastics has awarded donations totaling $10,000 to four different charities as part of their annual giving card campaign.

This year’s winners were all nominated by customers of Chase Plastics, including Rising Stars Academy in Center Line, Penrickton Center for Blind Children in Taylor, Battin Farms Equine and Soldier Sanctuary in Olivet, and See Me Home Senior Dog Sanctuary in Sturgis (pictured).

The campaign started in 2016 and has led to a total of $37,000 being donated to charities across the country.