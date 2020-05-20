Local businesses open, back serving

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

As Michigan slowly starts to reopen its economy, several area businesses want the public to know their plans going forward.

Lil’ Peoples’ Place preschool and childcare facility (pictured) opened to essential worker families on May 18. As long as no other extensions are made by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the center, located at 6475 Waldon Center Drive, will then open to any families in need on June 1.

When entering the building, children will need to immediately have their temperature checked. Parents/guardians will be required to wear a facial covering at drop off to staff at the main door. The center will not allow parents/guardians into the building at this time.

There will only be about two children in each of the younger classrooms, and 2-5 in the older classrooms through the end of May, and the center will limit contact of children and staff.

“We have been working closely with LARA and the CDC to make sure we are covering all areas thoroughly and making this process run as smoothly as possible for the children,” the center said in a statement.

Huntington Learning Center, located at 5728 Clarkston Road, a tutoring and college entrance exam prep center, is still open for business as the center has moved to tutoring students online via Zoom.

“Although we can’t wait to see our students again, we have had success in keeping current and new students on the path to academic excellence,” said Charlie James, center director. “We are planning on opening the center as soon as possible and since our tutoring is very individualized, following CDC guidelines will be quite easy. We will limit the number of students in the center as well as implement CDC disinfecting protocols.

“This summer will be an outstanding time for students to catch up and also offer high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to get ready for the late summer ACT and SAT exams.”

Roofing & Beyond is open for business after a six-week shutdown of the construction industry that ended May 7.

“We are taking the necessary precautions to return to work safely,” said Justin Trigalet, president and owner. “We can remotely measure a roof using satellite imaging software and provide no-contact inspections and estimates to maintain the safety and health of our customers and employees.”

The office is located at 7150 Dixie Highway, Suite 6.

Another open business, Delisi & Associates, provides tax and legal counsel with exceptional service to its clients.

Located in the Clarkston area since 1992, and currently at 7640 Dixie Highway, Suite 120, the firm has represented individuals and businesses in diverse industries and pursuits.

The firm’s business clients range from small and emerging enterprises to large corporations, governmental bodies, and nonprofit organizations. Their 38 years of experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as the one of the best law firms in the area. Areas of practice include estate planning, probate and trust administration, real estate, employment matters, elder care, and corporate and business preservation and succession planning.