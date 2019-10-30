Local cleaning company committed to helping cancer patients

Clarkston Cleaning Services is partnering with the nonprofit Cleaning For A Reason to help those battling cancer through the gift of a clean home.

“Giving back to our community is something we are so blessed to do,” said Haley Raffler, Sales and Marketing Manager at Clarkston Cleaning Services. “Cancer impacts not only an individual, but also the family, friends, and entire community. We are proud to be their community, we are blessed to call them friends, and we welcome them with open arms to our family. We truly do believe in the difference a clean house can make.”

Through the partnership, Clarkston Cleaning Services has helped 20 cancer patients with donated house cleanings, valued at $5,521.

Launched in 2001, the family-owned residential cleaning service works with cancer patients to clean at least two homes per month for two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in North Oakland County.