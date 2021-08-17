Local couple celebrating 50th anniversary

Frank and Libby (Sterling) Liimatta, high school sweethearts, will reach a major milestone on August 20 when they celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Celebrating with them are Andy and Karen Liimatta with grandchildren David, Bekah and Anna, of Ishpeming, Mich., and also Mary and Josh Arleth with grandchildren Iggy and Evey, of Portland, Mich.

Frank and Libby have lived in the Clarkston area since 1985 and say the secret to marriage is allowing only one person to be upset at a time.

The character of their marriage has been a selfless dedication to family, friends and faith. Seeing this same character appearing in their children’s marriages has been both exciting and rewarding, according to the couple.

“We are grateful to Jesus Christ for our eternal life with Him,” said the couple.