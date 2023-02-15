Local family in need

A Clarkston family is hoping to get back on its feet with the help of the local community.

Glen and Heather Kendrick and their six sons recent became homeless when their landlord sold the home they were renting.

Jim Jacques, a Clarkston resident, has started a GoFundMe campaign to assist with living expenses for the family.

As of Feb. 12, the campaign had raised $3,315 of the $5,000 goal.

“They haven’t had much luck with Section 8 housing, but they are on a list, though,” Jacques said. “Glen is a landscape foreman and makes good money seasonally. He does snow removal in the winter. Of course, this winter hasn’t been good for that. Heather can’t work because of autoimmune problems and six boys to look after.”

Jacques added that they are all living in a motel room on Opdyke Road at a cost of $570 per week.

Other ways to donate to the family according to the GoFudMe page are via the Cash App ($gjk88) and Venmo (@Glen-Kendrick-2).

— Matt Mackinder

PHOTO: Jim Jacques, the Santa in this photo, has started a GoFundMe for the Kendrick family after the Clarkston family was displaced from their home. Photo provided