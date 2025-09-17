Local health store offers tips for beating cold and flu season

LAKE ORION — Cold and flu season is here, and while it’s impossible to avoid every bug, there are ways to build strong defenses that help with faster recovery and sustain well-being.

At Rebekah’s Health & Nutrition, Michigan’s third-largest supplier of high-quality health and wellness products, their approach is simple: prevention first, and when illness does strike, keep it short and mild.

To help families get ahead of cold and flu season, their team has gathered their top prevention tips as well as essential products to ensure quick recovery and immunity strength this fall and winter.

Tips for Prevention:

• Strengthen your immune system with each of these daily practices:

• Get outside for sunshine because Vitamin D is a free immune booster.

• Cut back on processed foods and sugar which can suppress immunity.

• Wash your hands often, this is a small habit with a big impact.

• Spend time with loved ones because social connection lowers stress, and a calmer body is a healthier body.

Products for Quick Recovery:

When it comes to extra support, keep three essential types of products on hand during cold and flu season:

• Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and Zinc are core nutrients to keep the immune system primed and responsive.

• Probiotics because a healthy gut is the foundation of strong immunity.

• Rebekah’s Signature Supplement Formulas:

◦ Wellness 911: Wellness 911 is a rapid response supplement with garlic extract, which has been relied on for centuries to promote overall wellness. Other botanicals like elderberry, olive leaf extract, and oregano oil complete this comprehensive formula – your go-to for cold and flu season!

◦ Seasonal 911: Seasonal 911 offers a combination of key vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts to support respiratory health specifically, including lung discomfort.

◦ Immuno Well RX: Immuno Well RX is a daily herbal blend for long-term resilience, not only helping with cold and flu season but also bacterial and viral infections.

◦ CongestEeze: CongestEeze is an herbal supplement which naturally relieves congestion and respiratory discomfort for acute colds, flu, sinus infections, asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia and more.

◦ Sinus Blaster: Rebekah’s personal favorite! Sinus Blaster offers fast-acting results and professional strength relief from first use. This liquid formula can be sprayed in the mouth to treat sinus infections, sinus headaches, colds, flu, fevers, snoring and more.

Remember: it’s okay to get sick a little bit. Rebekah’s Signature Supplement Formulas are designed to make it easier for you to bounce back!

Rebekah’s has locations in Lapeer, Lake Orion, Clarkston and Grand Blanc.

