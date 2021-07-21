Local motorcycle enthusiast re-elected to national position

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Last Friday at the Antique Motorcycle Club of America’s National event in Wauseon, Ohio, Clarkston resident Roger Smith was unanimously re-elected National President of the Antique Motorcycle Foundation (AMF).

The AMF is an educational non-profit organization that relies entirely on the generosity of individuals, clubs, and corporations in the antique and vintage motorcycle community.

Smith is the senior member of the organization serving on the board for 13 years. He has worked as director, secretary, vice president and now president. This is his second elected term as president.

AMF believes museum exhibitions are a great way to expose the public at large to the fun of antique motorcycling. To achieve this, the AMF has motorcycle displays in the Motorcyclepedia Museum in New York and the National Motorcycle Museum in Anamosa, Iowa.

To advance the knowledge required to restore and preserve fine collectible motorcycles, AMF has also launched and funded educational grant programs that support higher education that will improve his or her knowledge and skills in the art of restoration and preservation.

Since its inception 13 years ago, the AMF has also developed and funded Leadership Conferences that explore and promote the best in vintage and antique motorcycles.

In July 2022 at the annual Wauseon event, the AMF will hold a conference focusing on the women of vintage motorcycling. This event will invite women who blazed a pathway with their own motorcycles from the 1930s to the 1980s.

For more information, visit amf.foundation or contact Smith at rsmith481@yahoo.com.

PHOTO: Retired Pontiac police detective and Clarkston resident Roger Smith shares his motorcycle joy with his grandson Lucas Tate, showing off their 1973 Honda CL450 the pair restored. Tate attends school in Oakland County and has always enjoyed accompanying his grandfather at motorcycle events, and was in Wauseon, Ohio earlier this month when Smith was re-elected as Antique Motorcycle Foundation president. Photo provided