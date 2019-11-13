Local native earns NCAA hockey honors

Paul Washe, a 20-year-old Clarkston native and junior forward at Western Michigan University, was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Forward of the Week for the week ending Nov. 3.

The NCHC is arguably the top NCAA Division I hockey conference in the country.

He was also named the NCAA Hockey No. 2 Star of the Week.

Washe had a career weekend, totaling five points to help Western Michigan earn five of six points at Colorado College in its NCHC opener.

In Friday’s 6-3 comeback win, Washe tallied a career-high three points, having a hand in WMU’s final three goals to earn the victory. He scored the game-winning goal in the third period to break a 3-3 tie, then added a pair of assists over the final seven minutes of the contest. Washe was named Third Star of the Game Friday, when he put five shots on goal and was plus-1.

A night later, he scored the game’s first goal early, then again helped the Broncos rally, setting up the game-tying extra-attacker goal with 24 seconds left in regulation to force a 4-4 overtime tie. Washe again fired five shots on goal Saturday and was plus-2.

He finished the series with two goals, three assists, 10 shots on goal and a plus-3 plus/minus rating.

In addition, Washe won 33 of 44 faceoffs on the weekend and blocked four shots. He more than doubled his season point total against CC, as he now has four goals and five assists for nine points on the season.