Local neighborhood pushing for safety awareness on area roads

One local Clarkston neighborhood wants to continue to bring awareness to dangerously speeding vehicles.

Deerwood and the Manors put on their Neighborhood Safety Day back on Saturday, June 5.

The speeding issue has been an ongoing problem and residents of this subdivision hope this event highlighted the issue enough so drivers remember to slow down and save lives.

Independence Township Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Gavey took part in the event, as did numerous residents of the neighborhood.

Residents were seen in the subdivisions talking with neighbors, walking their dogs, and even celebrating a Clarkston High School graduation.

According to the State of Michigan website, there were 26,316 speeding accidents in 2020 with 55 deaths and nearly 5,000 reported injuries.