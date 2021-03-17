Local re-elected

The Oakland County Parks and Recreation Commission elected its 2021 officers at its Jan. 13, 2021 regular meeting, and. J. David VanderVeen, of Clarkston, was re-elected as vice chairman.
He is director of Oakland County Central Services and serves as Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter’s representative on the commission.
