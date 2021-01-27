Local resident building fiberglass business, personal life in Clarkston area

BY JACK MUELLER

Clarkston News Intern

They say we are products of our environment, and for one Metro Detroit native, his upbringing must have been helpful, along with his determination and talents.

Adam Fenton, a Springfield Township resident and a 2009 Birmingham Seaholm graduate, was an elite presence on the football field from his dominant high school days to college, where he excelled as well through four consecutive years starting at Central Michigan University. His athletic ability went past the football field as he carried his competitive edge to icy slopes of bobsledding where he was a vital piece of the Team USA squad.

Beyond his athleticism, Fenton had drive and focus as a college grad, and he used that to take the world by storm, thrusting himself into the tech industry alongside his oldest brother who taught him experience and leadership. The young and eager Fenton quickly gained skills and experience beyond his fresh face.

Crediting his upbringing and sports resume for his work ethic and time management, Fenton gained an eye for the fiberglass business through bobsledding where the fiberglass sleds constantly needed repairs.

Fenton was quick to learn the trade.

Using the management skills he gained from his tech stint in Chicago, Fenton quickly chased another avenue in the manufacturing industry where he created National Composites, a group of four facilities working with fiberglass to create the necessary parts for 80-plus partners.

The still-young company has been crucial to several nationwide businesses, especially in the boating industry where companies like Avalon and Harris Pontoons rely on the unwavering attention to detail.

Throughout the pandemic, National Composites has remained essential, providing fire trucks with durable front-end caps, and putting their reliable stamp on GE MRI’s. Beyond these acts, Fenton pushed his team towards a urgent shortage of PPE by setting up two of their facilities to rapidly provide face shields for the frontline workers.

Moving forward, Fenton believes in consistent progress and that building the business is done one day at a time. The strong emphasis Fenton leads his team towards in investing in the small, character-filled workshops. By doing this, the small plant’s attention to detail, as well as the close-to-home employees, will ripple the hospitable ethics into the large-scale group National Composites strives to be.

Fenton, a strong leader his whole life and in the workplace, recognizes the people around him for the success of the group. From the workshop veterans to the latest kids to join the crew, Fenton said “They are the only reason they could have grown how they have.”

When it came to finding a home base, the Fenton fell in love with the comfort of Clarkston. Its small-town feel with its access to the larger communities around, make it the perfect grounds for Adam and his wife, Kaitlyn, to call home.

Just a quick commute to National Composite’s Troy offices, Clarkston also provides opportunity for the locals to explore the latest openings Fenton and his team are providing, with various positions, including full-time office career opportunities and up to 45 spots available.

The Fenton’s, now settled down on Dixie Lake, have quickly grown fond of the local vibes, as the longtime couple enjoys the Latin touch of Honcho on Church Street at least once a week, as well as making the most of the lakes in the area with their passion for boating.

From being the family punching bag as the youngest of three, to standing tall as the rock of a flourishing company, Fenton never waivers from his standards and truly believes in the National Composites motto of “small-plant focus, big-company resources.”