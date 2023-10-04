Local resident taking art to next level

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News Editor

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — For Kevin Clifford, art has been a lifelong hobby that he hopes morphs into a new career.

Recently, his paintings were displayed at Artprize, a large art contest that takes place three weeks every year in Grand Rapids.

“I’ve loved photography and art my entire life,” said Clifford, an 11-year resident who currently lives on Walters Lake. “While I’ve done quite a few commissions over the years, my current full-time employment is as a software product analyst. I hope to retire in a year and paint full-time.”

Having his art displayed at Artprize is nothing new as Clifford has had works there the past five years.

“Grand Rapids Artprize is an amazing contest where the entire city turns into a giant art gallery,” Clifford said. “I feel it is a privilege to be part of it. I enjoy engaging with people as they walk around and view all the entries. There were around 300 artists that applied and did not get in, so I feel blessed to be part of this.”

Clifford said he considers his style contemporary realism and in addition to realistic elements in his work, he tries to incorporate something out of the ordinary and strives to give it a contemporary look.

“My watercolor technique is fairly traditional,” said Clifford. “I typically will define a painting’s light and shadow areas first and then lay down several glazes until I attain the look and feel I want.”

At Artprize, Clifford’s paintings were a series of three contemporary still-life watercolors he created in his studio, painted on 22×30-inch 300-pound Arches watercolor paper with Daniel Smith paint.

“The intent of my work is to make the ordinary be seen as extraordinary,” Clifford said. “Many times, people do not recognize the beauty of the world and I think we as artists have the privilege of creating ways for others to see things in a new way. My strongest motivation comes from the emotional connection one can get when viewing art that has strong color and lighting elements. I love the fact that we as artists can make the ordinary to become extraordinary in the eyes of the viewer.”

Clifford attended the Center for Creative Studies in Detroit and Oakland University in Rochester Hills. He has had exhibitions at Beaumont Hospitals, University of Michigan Gallery, American Watercolor Society, and Michigan Watercolor Society, and has been accepted in the American Watercolor Society International Exhibition for 2023, as well as in the Michigan Watercolor Society traveling exhibition for three years running.

He took first place in the Meteor Photo Contest in 2008 and second place in the Pure Michigan Art Contest in 2010.

Overall, Clifford loves being home.

“I think one of the things I like most about Clarkston is that in the midst of all the growth in this area, the city has been able to keep its small-town friendly feel,” said Clifford.

Clifford also has advice to young artists.

“Stick with it and never stop learning,” he said.

PHOTO: Kevin Clifford. Photo: Provided